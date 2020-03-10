news, story, article

Accra, March 10, GNA - Henrik Lehm - Head Coach of Inter Allies Football Club, has been named the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League NASCO Coach of the Month for February.



Lehm led the "Eleven Is To One" to chalk up three victories, a draw and defeat each during the period, including major wins on the road over Eleven Wonders and Berekum Chelsea.

He beat competition from coaches Yaw Acheampong (Elmina Sharks), Edward Odoom (Hearts of Oak), Ignatius Osei Fosu (Eleven Wonders) and Dr. Prosper Narteh (WAFA SC).

Lehm joins Berekum Chelsea’s Joseph Asare Bediako as the coaches to win the monthly awards so far this season.

GNA