By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, March 11, GNA - Accra Hearts of Oak toppled their regional rivals Great Olympics 4-0 in a match day 14 encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Joseph Esso opened the scoring for the Phobians on the 15th minute after he pounced on a loose ball in the Olympics goal area.

The pressure from the Phobians was relentless but they lacked the bite to finish off in the final half of Olympics.

Great Olympics responded very well after going a goal down but were not sharp in-front of goal with the Hearts defence curtailing their attacking prowess.

The game went into recess with 1- 0 lead for Hearts.

Hearts begun the second half on the front foot and went ahead in the early stages after Benjamin Affutu headed home from close range in the 65th minute.

He scored his second goal of the match two minutes later with a ferocious strike in the penalty box to give Hearts a 3-0 lead.

Daniel Afriyie grabbed the fourth goal for Hearts in added time as Hearts recorded a resounding victory over their rivals.

