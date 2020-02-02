news, story, article

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA

Dawu (E/R), Feb. 2, GNA - A 55th minute strike from Accra Hearts of Oak bulky striker Kofi Kordzi was enough to silence Dreams FC at their home grounds at Dawu the Theatre of Dreams Stadium in the Eastern Region in the match day seven fixture of the ongoing Ghana Premier League(GPL) .

The match, which was keenly contested saw the first half end in goalless draw,however the cross bar denied Hearts of Oak two glorious opportunities in the first half.

After the goal, both teams created lots of goal scoring opportunities but failed to find the back of the net.

The NASCO player of the match was giving to Hearts of Oak striker Joseph Esso.

GNA