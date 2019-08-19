news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Aug. 19, GNA - Accra Hearts of Oak has selected Turkish Construction firm, Prefabex Yapi Tecknolojileri San Ve Tic Limited (STL), for the construction of the Pobiman Academy project.

This was revealed in a press statement signed by the Communications Manager, Mr. Kwame Opare Addo, who stated that, ''STL was selected after a through due diligence by the Board led by the Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV.

''The club would announce details of any agreement with a timetable in due course. We appeal to all Phobians to continue to offer their unflinching support to the club as we prepare for the new football season,'' the statement said.

It further stated that, the Turkish construction firm have arrived in Ghana for further discussions about the Pobiman project.

Hearts moved to Pobiman back in 2018 as they are poised in making the grounds their first permanent training field in their 107-year history.

