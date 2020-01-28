news, story, article

Accra, Jan 28, GNA - Accra Hearts of Oak have pocketed a whopping GH¢361,449 from the gates, after their sixth week league game against Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium last Sunday.



This was after Value Added Tax (VAT) deductions, payments to the National Sports Authority (NSA) for the usage of the facility and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) - organisers of the match.

Information gathered by the GNA Sports indicates that, a gross of GH¢7,261,388 was made at the gates after initial count of the proceeds.

However after VAT deductions, an amount of GH¢613, 286 was realized with Hearts taking home GH¢361, 449.

The National Sports Authority (NSA) took home GH¢80,000 with the GFA pocketing GH¢50,000.

The amount realized represents the highest in recent times after the Kotoko-Cotton Sports continental game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

GNA