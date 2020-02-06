news, story, article

Tema, Feb. 06, GNA - Some supporters of Accra Hearts of Oak in Tema Newtown have appealed to the management of the team to retain Mr Edward Odoom as substantive coach.

Mr Odoom, who was an assistant coach of the team was appointed an interim coach after Mr Kim Grant was sacked by management after losing its first match against Berekum Chelsea in the premier league.

Mr odoom has so far played six matches, winning three, drawn one and suffered only two losses.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, the supporters indicated that since assuming the position of an interim coach, Mr Odoom had performed creditably and was therefore in order to retain him.

Mr Henry Oko Oninku, a staunch fan of the club revealed that fans had already started discussing the performance of the coach adding that majority of them were convinced that he deserved the position.

Mr Oninku added that he had noticed that the team was well composed and worked as a team in the matches they had played under his instructions, noting that there was good communication among the players and the technical team.

Other supporters said from watching the team’s training sessions and matches they could boldly say that the interim coach was tactically good and was transforming the team which was evident in the field of play.

According to them, Hearts of Oak’s stunning 1:0 performance against Dreams FC was a confirmation that Mr Odoom was the right person for the coaching job.

They urged the players to also put in their best to ensure that they moved up the league table from its current tenth position to at least the top four.

They further expressed their joy at the new found love for the team and urged other supporters to continually fill the stadium whenever they have a match to spur the players on to win.

