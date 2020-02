news, story, article

By Stephen Appiah, GNA



Accra, Feb. 21, GNA- Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club has revealed a 30-man contingent for their upcoming trip to United Kingdom (UK) for the independence game against rivals Asante Kotoko in London.

The list comprises of 20 players, five technical team and five management members.

Below is the full list of Kotoko's 30-man contingent

PLAYERS

Goalkeepers: Richard Attah, Richmond Ayi and Ben Mensah

Defenders: Mohammed Abdul Fatau (captain), Raddy Hokemba Ovouka, Robert, Addo Sowah, Christopher Bonney, William Dankyi and Benjamin Agyare

Midfielders: Alhassan Mohammed, Nurudeen Abdul Aziz, Emmanuel Nettey, Frederick Botchway Ansah, Benjamin Afutu and Dominic Eshun

Strikers: Joseph Esso, Daniel Afriyie, Traore Abubakar, Abednego Tetteh, and Kofi Kordzi

TECHNICAL TEAM

Edward Odoom (Coach), Michael Mensah, Amos Badu, Sabahn Quaye, and Ben Owu

BOARD MEMBERS

Alhaji Amadu, Brimah Moro, Elvis Herman-Hesse, Kwame Larbi Opare Addo and Charles Kwarteng

The team would leave Ghana on March 5, 2020 with the historic game set to kick off on March 7, 2020 at Barnet Stadium in London as part of Ghana's 63rd Independence Day Celebration

GNA