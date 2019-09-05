news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah/Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA

Accra, Sept 5, GNA – Mr. Frederick Moore, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Accra Hearts of Oak SC has appealed to members of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Congress, to adopt the Normalisation Committee (NC) statutes for the running of local football.

He said this on the floor of the Extra Ordinary Congress organised by the NC in Accra on Thursday to review the revised statutes of the GFA by the NC.

According to Mr. Moore, the disagreements of members of the Congress to the revised statutes would only delay football because the NC, would have an extended mandate.

He said it would not be in the best interest of all football lovers and stakeholders for the NC to continue with their mandate hence the appeal.

He noted that the Congress members could amend the statutes after football has been handed over to them by the NC.

"Accept the document and let's move on. The NC process cannot continue forever. FIFA has approved it and so let's move on than to make the NC carry on," he said.

Over 400 stakeholders and dignitaries including FIFA representatives, representatives of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Professional Football Association of Ghana (PFAG), Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service (GES), Referees Association of Ghana (RAG), Women’s League Club, Regional Football Associations and Colt clubs, academies and observers have gathered in Accra for this all-important Congress to determine the future of Ghana football.

