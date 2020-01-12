news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Jan. 12, GNA - Accra Hearts of Oak recorded their first victory of the season when they edged out Ebusua Dwarfs 2-1 in a match-day three of the Ghana Premier League played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Joseph Esso and Kofi Kordzi scored sublime free-kicks in each half to ensure victory for the Phobians. Ishmael Antwi scored the consolation for the away side.

Hearts started the game on the front foot dominating possession as they searched for the early lead.

Benjamin Efutu nearly opened the scoring on the third minute but his header from close range was tipped of the crossbar by the Ebusua Dwarfs goalkeeper Issah Razak.

Joseph Esso could have given Hearts the lead on the 11th minute mark but once again Dwarfs goalkeeper Isaac Razak was equal to the task.

Hearts created numerous opportunities in the first 20 minutes of the game but couldn't capitalize on their dominance of the game.

Dwarfs nearly took the lead against the run off play after a mix-up in the Hearts defence but goalkeeper Attah Richard denied Dwarfs marksman Toshibua Martin.

Esso broke the deadlock for the Phobians on the 28th minute mark when he curled in a beautiful free kick.

Hearts were very impressive but couldn’t capitalize on their numerous chances as they ended the first half with a 1-0 lead.

Dwarfs started the second on a bright note as they searched for the equalizer but lacked potency upfront to deliver.

Hearts striker Kofi Kordzi doubled the lead for the Phobians on the 55th minute mark when he curled in beautiful free kick to the delight of the home fans.

Dwarfs responded very after going two goals down and pulled one back on the 70th minute mark through Ishmael Antwi after he was beautifully headed home a cross Toshibua Martin.

Dwarfs mounted relentless pressure on the Hearts defence as they searched for the equalizer but the Hearts defence stood firm.

Hearts created countless chances to restore their two-goal cushion but Dwarfs goalkeeper Isaah pulled off some magnificent save to keep the same as Hearts secured all three points at the end of the game.

GNA