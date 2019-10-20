news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Oct. 20, GNA - Accra Hearts of Oak defeated their regional rivals Great Olympics 3-1 on penalties to lift the 2019 Homowo Cup.



Regulation time ended in a 1-1 draw with Michelle Sarpong and Iddrisu Sarlar scoring for Hearts and Great Olympics respectively.

Hearts started the game on the front foot controlling affairs in every department of the game. The Phobians came close on the 8th minute mark through Emmanuel Mintah but his ferocious strike from 25 yards rattled the cross bar.

The game was indeed cagey with Great Olympics being kept on the back foot but occasionally staged counterattacks which proved futile with the likes of Benjamin Agyari and Randy Avoka in the Hearts defence.

Great Olympics' goalkeeper Alhassan Tahiru put up some remarkable saves to deny Kofi Kordzi and Manaf Umar but later got injured and made way for reserve goalkeeper Benjamin Mensah.

Hearts failed to capitalize on the opportunities as the first half ended scoreless.

The second started in blistering fashion and Olympics should have registered the first goal after a defensive blunder by Hearts goalkeeper Richmond Ayi but striker Iddrisu Sarla failed to hit the target from close range.

The game erupted with some end to end action past the hour mark but a feeble shot from Michelle Sarpong on the 69th minute mark surprisingly went past goalkeeper Olympics goalkeeper Mensah.

Great Olympics responded in quick fashion as striker Sarlar dazzled the Hearts and stuck the ball past goalkeeper Ayi to restore parity for the 'Dade' Boys.

Great Olympics were certainly the better side after equalizing as the mounted pressure on the Hearts defence.

Sarla should have grabbed his second of the day but his effort at goal went narrowly wide as the game went into penalties.

Kofi Kordzi, Traore Abubakar, Christopher Bonney scored for the Phobians with Maxwell Quaye scoring the only spot kick for the 'Dade' Boys.

Jamal Fuseni and Emmanuel Amartey missed from the spot kick.

