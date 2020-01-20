news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Jan. 20, GNA - Fatawu Mohammed, Captain of Accra Hearts of Oak, has expressed his delight about the team’s revival over the past few matches ahead of the clash against arch-rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Hearts displayed a remarkable performance against Liberty Professionals as they defeated them 2-1, having come back from a goal down to secure all three points in a match-day five encounter played at the Dansoman Carl Reindorf Park last Sunday.

According to Fatawu the start of the season was certainly going to be difficult especially after the long break, but was elated with the teams’ progress.

“The start of a new seasons was definitely not going to be easy, but as the season progresses every player would peak and hope we would get the required results,'' he said at a post press conference.

Commenting on the performance of some new players who have added a spark to the Hearts team, Mohamed said: ''It's all about team work and any player that joins known ones have to be a team player to deliver and not any individualistic play.''

''We're taking every match as it comes and after the Liberty clash we are going to the drawing board to correct our mistakes and prepare for Kotoko,'' Fatawu said ahead of Sunday’s match.

Hearts of Oak are ninth on the league log with seven points while Kotoko are placed sixth with nine points.

GNA