Edna A. Quansah



Accra, Mar. 10, GNA - The Health and Fitness Matters in partnership with the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (GBFA) and the Eden Wellbeing club over the weekend organized a wellness retreat dubbed “Beach Camp with Charles” at the Elmina Beach Resort, in Cape Coast.

Mr. Charles Owusu-Ansah, the Chief Executive Officer of Health and Fitness Matters and the Vice president of the GBFA held the event to put balance between work and play and also to educate participants on how to manage stress, depression and anxiety which leads to high blood pressure that has become a silent killer in the society.

The wellness retreat also sought to create a positive environment for participants to unwind, socialise, network and perform team work activities.

The wellness retreat is an annual event organized for participants to distress, socialize and network.

