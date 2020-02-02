news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 2, GNA - Felix Hammond won his first Tennis Professionals of Ghana (TPG) title over the weekend, by beating defending champion Johnson Acquah at the National Tennis Center, Accra.



Hammond launched a stunning comeback from a set and a break point to win 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-2 in 1hour, 45minutes.

Hammond described the victory as "one of the biggest wins of his career, I didn't expect to be in this position at all. I'm happy, very happy."

The two-time TPG champion Acquah also said, “to see Hammond back at this level, is amazing, I’m really happy for him, but sad I lost today’.

The 2020 TPG Tour 1 was sponsored by Boafo Amoakoh, a tennis enthusiast, who said, 'I sponsored the TPG for the love of the game and also to motivate our current crop of players’.

“This is just the beginning of good things to come for Ghana tennis. I would fully come on Board to sponsor the 2nd TPG Tour 2 which is slated in March” Mr. Amoakoh added.

GNA