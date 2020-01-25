news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA



Accra, Jan. 25, GNA - Two goals from Bebe Kpozo and Faustina Akpo was all Coach Mercy Tagoe’s charges needed to defeat Samaria Ladies 2-0 in a match-day-two encounter of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) played at the McDan La Town Park in Accra.

The match played on Saturday morning saw Kpozo opening scoring for the away side in the 22nd minute with a beautiful strike which beat the Samaria Ladies goalie Rose Teye Baah.

Two minutes after the goal, Akpo capitalized on a defensive blunder built around Evelyn Tettey, Dorcas Agyekum Jennifer Owusua to volley the ball into the yawning net.

The score line soared the confidence of the visitors and Samaria ladies started pushing for an equalizer in front of their teeming supporters who were hungry for a win.

In going for victory, Samaria Ladies Gifty Acheampong threw away an opportunity to grab a consolation for her side.

Halifax ladies were awarded a penalty in the 62nd minute but Regina Donkor missed the opportunity to register her name on the scoresheet.

Coming into the match, Halifax ladies played a 2-2 stalemate with Elmina based club Sea Lions in their opening match whereas Samaria Ladies recorded an emphatic 1-0 win over Hassacas Ladies.

The win puts Samaria ladies on four points with Samaria ladies on three.

Samaria Ladies will travel to Elmina to face Sealions whilst Halifax ladies host Soccer Intellectuals for the match-day four of the WPL.

Halifax Ladies’ goalie Abigail Tawiah Mensah was awarded the NASCO player of the match.

GNA