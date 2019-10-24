news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA



Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - Experienced Women’s Football administrator, Habiba Atta Forson beat off competition from three others to join the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council as the representative from the Women’s League.

The GFA Executive Council election held today at the GFA Secretariat in Accra saw the veteran picking a slot with eight votes, leaving Evelyn Nsiah Asare trailing with a vote difference, Graphic Group Limited’s Sports Journalist Rosalind Amoh polling one vote, and Edna Quagraine with no votes.

In all, 16 delegates voted with half going in Madam Atta Forson’s favour.

She would occupy the position for the next four years as the first representative of women’s football on the Executive Council.

She is expected to contribute her quota for the betterment Ghana’s Women football.

GNA