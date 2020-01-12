news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 12, GNA - Ebenezer Gyimah of the University of Ghana (UG) grabbed gold in the high jump (men category) and set a new record of 2.05m at the 2020 Ghana University Sports Association (GUSA) Games at the University of Ghana.



He overturned the record of Frank Ennin, of the University of Cape Coast with 2.04m, which was set in 2017.

His impressive record is one of the major highlights of the Games.

The Games, has so far achieved its aim of unearthing talents and providing the youth the opportunity to exhibit their talents.

GNA