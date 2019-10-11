news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA



Accra, Oct. 11, GNA - The Ghana Wheelchair Basketball Federation (GWBF) has named a strong 30-member contingent for the maiden edition of the Afro Para Games scheduled for Rabat, Morocco.



This is to ensure that, they achieve their aim of winning gold in the Wheelchair Basketball category which would automatically qualify the team for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The team is made up of 15 players each for male and female teams for the competition fixed for January 20-30, 2020.

Mr. Wilson Yao Agbesi, General Secretary of GWBF said in an interview with the GNA Sports that, the technical handlers are very confident of the teams, as they have scouted for the best players from the various regions and know their capabilities.

According to him, the team was very hopeful going into this tournament, adding that "we are going to win the tournament and qualify both teams for Tokyo 2020 which is our ultimate objective.

“The players are very determined and really working hard in making sure the objective is achieved likewise the technical team and the entire executive board.

This tournament is historic, being the first of it kinds, with regards to African Games and we are poised to be part of this history and also have our name in the history book by winning and also qualifying for Tokyo 2020".

The full list of the male team are; Sherif Dini Hamidu, Emmanuel Abban Larbi, John Afadzi, Samuel Buabin, Richmond Easel, Ernest Osei Yeboah, Kwame Terry, Mohammed Tairu, Husein Firdauf, Bismarck Kyei, Richard Mensah, Francis Agbozo, Alhassam Abdul Wahab, Emmanuel Agyen and Benjamin Tettey.

The female team comprises of; kate Apana, Adjoa Atampogne, Paullina Nmissal, Amdiya Issaka, Abdulai Ayisha, Yahaya Ayisha, Baaba Wasila, Agnes Cheban, Bridget Nartey, Munifa Idriss, Fasiatu Frukan, Bintu Seidu, Angelina Obeng, Adizatu Abubakari and Fatimatu Moro.

The maiden Afro Para Games, which is expected to bring together over 1200 athletes, which would serve as qualifiers for 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Ghana would be competing in Wheelchair Basketball, Para Athletics, Blind Soccer, Goal Ball, Powerlifting, Badminton and Sitting volley.

GNA