By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Jan. 6, GNA – Accra Great Olympics midfield gem, Gladson Awako, is confident of getting positive results despite their poor start to the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.

The Wonder club suffered their second defeat at the hands of Aduana Stars in late gasp winner by striker Nana Richard Kwasi.

After the game, Awako expressed his discontent with officiating but believes his side were unlucky having missed numerous chances that came their way.

“It wasn’t a bad game, we did very well and unfortunately we gifted them a late goal. We were unlucky in the game because we could not bury most of the chances that came our way and we got punished at the end,’’ he said at the presser.

The 29-year-old former Ghana U-20 Star, was optimistic about improving the play and getting better results in subsequent matches.

“It is just the start of the season and it’s a new group of players and a new coach but I believe we are getting better game after game and hopefully we would start getting positive results soon but we need some time,’’ he said.

The Wonder club who are rock bottom of the league together with the regional rivals Hearts of Oak would face Bechem United in a match-day three fixture scheduled for the Nana Gyeabour Fosu Park come Sunday.

