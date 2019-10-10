news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 9, GNA — Mr Amarkai Amarteifio, Board Chairman of Accra Great Olympic, has called on the Normalisation Committee (NC) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to address injustices in the country’s football before leaving office.



He said the best legacy that the NC could hand over to the next administration would be to correct the injustices in the game which they inherited from the previous administration.

Mr. Amarteifio made the call at the unveiling of the blue and white colour jerseys of the club for the 2020 football season, in Accra.

He singled out Olympics and King Faisal as the clubs that have been treated unfairly by the GFA and called on the NC to investigate the circumstances that led the two clubs to suffer relegation.

Both Olympics and King Faisal are now playing in the Division One League, the lower tier league after their relegation.

Mr Amarteifio said the two clubs were wrongly relegated during their stint in the Ghana Premier League and that even though they were in court, the issue remained unresolved.

He said ‘we suffered injustice during our time in the Premier League. After going to court the case was not resolved and that we want the NC to address ,that issue so our team can have justice before they pass the mantle”.

Mr Amarteifio cited the match between Olympics and Elmina Sharks which was used in the No. 12 Documentary on the corruption expose by Anas Aremeyaw Anas to justify the injustice his team suffered in the Premier League resulting in their relegation.

He suggested that for his team to have a fair verdict, the Premier League clubs should be increased from 16 to 18 so there will be a clean-up to broaden the scope of the League.

