By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Oct. 25, GNA - The Extra-ordinary Congress of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have approved an 18-club league system for the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.

In all, 64 delegates out of 120 delegates approved the proposal made by the Normalisation Committee.

The move was to put a stop to all litigations confronting the GFA.

Great Olympics and King Faisal had an outstanding issue in the law courts which was yet to be resolved and the NC thought it wise to include these two teams in the league to help resolve the litigations.

The CAS ruling that ordered the GFA to include Phar Rangers in the Division One League prompted Sporting MIrren to drop into the third tier.

But, the Normalisation Committee put forward a proposal to keep both teams in the Division One League and add another team to help fill the space left by the promoted King Faisal and Great Olympics.

Congress also abrogated the 2018/19 which has halted by the Number 12 expose which expose the rots in Ghana Football.

