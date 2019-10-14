news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Oct. 14, GNA - Kim Grant, Head Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, remains very positive about their title winning chances in the upcoming Ghana Premier League season scheduled to start on November 3, 2019.



The Phobians have been impressive in pre-season so far playing some delightful football especially against regional rivals Great Olympics in the Homowo Cup where they played a goalless draw game last Sunday.

According to Coach Grant he remains optimistic about breaking the 10-year trophy-less jinx with the quality of players at their disposal and would certainly fight to the end.

''We have a good squad and there’s competition in the team and we would fight till the very end. I'm not going to make predictions about our title winning chances but am sure we would give a good account of ourselves in the upcoming season,'' Grant told pressmen after their stalemate against Great Olympics.

Grant revealed how national team call ups has disordered his squad with regards to the telepathy he desires but claims is one of those things in football.

“Pre-season has been tough and disruptive because of the national team call up for eight of our players. It's a problem in terms of continuation and getting the boys to know each other, so it's not being in easy in pre-season,'' he said.

Hearts are expected to embark on a 10-day pre-season ahead of the second leg encounter against Great Olympics in the 2019 Homowo Cup.

