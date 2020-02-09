news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Feb. 9, GNA - Match-day nine of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season recorded some interesting results across the various centres.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko secured an impressive away victory against Dreams FC at the Dawu Park courtesy an own goal from Adbul Bashiru, as the Porcupine Warriors moved into the top four positions with 17 points.

Accra Hearts of Oak secured a point against Aduana Stars who for the first dropped points at home in an entertaining goalless draw game at the NAB I Park.

Appiah McCaarthy’s solitary strike was enough for Ashantigold SC as they edge Liberty Professionals to continue their impressive home form.

Ebusua Dwarfs secured a vital away point against Bechem United with the game ending scoreless while Elmina Sharks cruised past Berekum Chelsea 3-1 at Ndoum Sports Stadium.

A late gasp strike from Prince Opoku Agyemang salvaged a point for Medeama after in-form Diawise Taylor put Karela United ahead in the first half.

Saturday’s matches saw Inter Allies and Legon Cities play a 1-1 draw game at the Accra Sports Stadium likewise King Faisal who were also held at home by WAFA.

Below are the full results from match week 9:

Inter Allies 1-1 Legon Cities

(Victorien Adebayor//Jabila Abdul Karim)

King Faisal 1-1 WAFA

(Mustapha Mohammed//Ibrahim Abukari)

Accra: Great Olympics 1-2 Eleven Wonders

(Gladson Awako// Musa Sule, 37'Ibrahim Salifu)

Karela United 1-1 Medeama SC

(Diawisie Taylor//Prince Opoku Agyemang)

Elmina: Elmina Sharks 3-1 Berekum Chelsea

(Benjamin Boateng, 3x// Kofi Owusu)

Dreams FC 0-1 Asante Kotoko

(Abdul Bashiru, OG)

Aduana Stars 0-0 Hearts of Oak

Bechem United 0-0 Ebusua Dwarfs

Ashanti Gold SC 1-0 Liberty Profs.

(McCarthy Appiah)

GNA