By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Feb. 9, GNA - Inter Allies were held to 1-1 draw by Legon Cities in a match-day nine encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Inter Allies Captain Victorien Adebayor scored from the penalty spot in the early stages of the first half, while Jabila Abdul Karim restored parity for Legon Cities in the second half.

Inter Allies started the game on a good note making impressive strides on Legon Cities.

Inter Allies were awarded a penalty on the 14th minute mark after Desmond Abuga was brought down in the penalty box.

Adebayor stepped up and struck home from 12 yards to put the Inter Allies infront.

Adebayor should have grabbed his second of the game as he was put through on goal by Richmond Lamptey, but experienced

Fatau Dauda delivered an impressive save.

The game saw some exciting exchanges from both teams with Legon Cities playing some good football despite being a goal behind but were unable to utilize the numerous opportunities that came their way.

The game went into recess with Inter Allies holding onto their one goal lead.

Abdul Karim should have restored parity for Legon Cities at start of the second after some delightful play around the penalty box but his effort on goal was saved by Inter Allies goalie Ahenkora Gideon.

Legon Cities were the impressive side in the early stages of the second as they searched for the much needed equalizer.

Legon Cities were deservedly awarded penalty in the 69th minute when strike Degorl Jeffery was brought down by Inter Allies goalie

Ahenkora Gideon.

Abdul Karim buried the ball from 12 yards to restore parity for Legon Cities.

The game failed to produce any more goals after as both sides settled for a point each.

