By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Feb. 3, GNA – The 2019/20 Ghana Premier League (GPL) enters week eight with some interesting pairings at the various league centres.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko would travel to Sogakope to face WAFA who recorded an impressive 1-0 away victory against Great Olympics last Sunday.

Kotoko would fancy their chances of getting all three points against WAFA who have struggled at home this season especially after Liberty Professionals stunned them in their recent home match with their only win at home this season coming against struggling Ebusua Dwarfs.

Accra Hearts of Oak after their impressive win away at Dreams, would face a stern task in mid-week when they host Ashantigold in the top liner of match-day eight and would be looking to secure all three points this time around after their painful loss against Kotoko in their last home match.

League leaders Aduana Stars would look to maintain their grasp at the top of the table when they travel to Cape Coast to face Dwarfs who are rock bottom of the league with just one win this season.

Berekum Chelsea after suffering their first defeat of the season at the hands of Bechem United, would host Karela United at the Golden City Park as they look to bounce back to winning ways.

King Faisal who are yet to record a win this season would host Great Olympics while Inter Allies would target their first away win of the season when they travel to Techiman to face Eleven Wonders.

Full fixtures for week 8:

Berekum Chelsea vs Karela United (Wednesday)

Ebusua Dwarfs vs Aduana Stars (Wednesday)

Eleven Wonders vs Inter Allies (Wednesday)

King Faisal vs Great Olympics (Wednesday)

Liberty Professionals vs Dreams (Wednesday)

Medeama vs Bechem United (Wednesday)

Legon Cities vs Elmina Sharks (Wednesday)

WAFA vs Kotoko (Wednesday)

Hearts vs Ashantigold (Thursday)

GNA