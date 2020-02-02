news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Feb. 2, GNA - Match-day seven of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season recorded some interesting results across the nine league centres.

Aduana Stars edged title rivals Medeama 1-0 to go top of the GPL standings with 16 points after Berekum Chelsea dropped points away at Bechem United.

Accra Hearts of Oak bounced back from their defeat against Kotoko last week as Kofi Kordzi's solitary strike secured three points for the Phobians at the Dawu Park.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Liberty Professionals, while Great Olympics suffered their fourth defeat of the season against West Africa Football Association (WAFA)

Ashantigold SC deepened the woes of Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs after recording 1-0 victory at the Len Clay Sports Stadium.

The early kick off matches last Friday saw Inter Allies defeated King Faisal 4-2 at the Accra Sports Stadium while Karela United thumped struggling Legon Cities 3-0.

Below are the full results for week 7:

Aduana Stars 1-0 Medeama SC

Bechem Utd 2-1 Berekum Chelsea

Asante Kotoko 1-1 Liberty

Dreams FC 0-1 Hearts of Oak

Olympics 0-1 WAFA SC

AshantiGold SC 1-0 Ebusua Dwarfs

Elmina Sharks 1-1 Eleven Wonders

Inter Allies 4-2 King Faisal

Karela 3-0 Legon Cities

GNA