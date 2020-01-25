news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Jan. 25, GNA – Match-day six of the Ghana Premier League continued on Saturday with some interesting results across five league centers.

The top four battle saw Berekum Chelsea and Aduana Stars play a 1-1 draw at the Golden City Park while Medeama edge Ashantigold 1-0 at the TNA Park.

Great Olympics continued their remarkable run on the road and secured seven points from the last three matches as they defeated Inter Allies who have struggled in recent times.

King Faisal have struggled all season and failed to secure all three points against Elmina Sharks with both sides sharing the spoils.

Abdul Mugeez brace for Eleven Wonder was enough to secure the home side all three points continued against Karela United 2-0.

The Friday matches saw Legon Cities record their first win of the campaign after beating Bechem United 1-0 while Liberty Professionals stunned WAFA at the Sogakope Park.

GNA