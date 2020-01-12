news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Jan. 12, GNA - The 2019/20 Ghana Premier League (GPL), entered match-day three with some fascinating results recorded at the nine centres.

Kofi Owusu's solitary goal for Berekum Chelsea stunned Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium having beaten Hearts by the same score line a fortnight ago.

Yayaha Mohammed scored twice for Aduana Stars against King Faisal as they continued the remarkable start to the season recording three wins from three matches likewise Ashantigold who have also being relentless at the start of the season.

Hearts on the hand recorded their first victory of the campaign after recording a 2-1 victory against Ebusua Dwarfs while Karela also got the campaign on track after edging Inter Allies at home.

Liberty Professionals and Medeama shared the spoils in the opening game of match-day three while Elmina Sharks and WAFA played a goalless draw game at the Ndoum Sports Stadium.

GNA