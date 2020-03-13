news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, March 13, GNA - The 2019/20 Ghana Premier League (GPL) enters week 15 with some fascinating pairings.



Medeama and Aduana Stars are tied at the top of the table with 27 points while Kotoko after dropping points against Elmina Sharks are fourth with 25 points.

King Faisal vs Hearts (Saturday)

Hearts would fancy their chances against struggling King Faisal who are still searching for the first win this season.

King Faisal who has the worst defence in GPL suffered their eight loss of the season against Ebusua Dwarfs last Wednesday.

Hearts who were the big winners in matchday 14 after their 4-0 thumping of Great Olympics would look to deepen the woes of the 'Insha Allah' Boys who looked set for relegation.

Inter Allies vs Kotoko (Monday)

The 'Eleven Is To One'' lads would host Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium in the last game of matchday 15.

The Porcupine Warriors dropped two points in their last game against Elmina Sharks and would be looking to bounce back to winning ways.

Kotoko who have the best defence in the league having conceded eight goals would be facing the best attack in the league who have scored 22 goals so far this season.

Bechem United vs Aduana Stars (Sunday)

Bechem United and Aduana Stars after recording impressive away victories against Ashantigold SC and WAFA respectively would lock horns at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

The “Ogyaa” Boys would be looking to maintain their position at the top of the table with a win but the Hunters are unbeaten at home this season.

Great Olympics vs Liberty Professionals (Sunday)

The “Wonder Club” after their woeful performance against Hearts in the Accra derby will look to bounce back against Liberty Professionals.

Great Olympics who have recorded four points out of possible 15 in the last five games would need a win to avoid dropping in the relegation zone

Elmina Sharks vs Dreams (Sunday)

Elmina Sharks are unbeaten in their last eight games in all competition and would be difficult opponents for Dreams FC who are winless in six games in the Premier League.

Other Matches

Karela United who winless in five games would face a daunting task when they host Ashantigold SC who succumbed to a shock 1-0 defeat against Bechem United in the last home game.

Legon Cities will face a stern task when they host Medeama SC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday while Berekum Chelsea host WAFA at the Golden City Park.

