By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, March 10, GNA - The 2019/20 Ghana Premier League enters week 14 with some fascinating fixtures at the various centers.

Asante Kotoko, Aduana Stars and Medeama are tied on 24 points at the top of the table while the bottom half looks very congested as mid-season draws near.

Hearts vs Great Olympics

The top liner of the week would see Hearts renew rivalry against the Wonder Club Accra Great Olympics.

Recent matches between the two sides have been very cagey and intense and this mid-week would be very important for both sides considering their positions on the league log.

Hearts are ninth on the league table, would be looking to enter in the top six places with a win having drawn their last three matches while Great Olympics would be looking to move further away from the relegation zone.

Ebusua Dwarfs vs King Faisal

A crucial encounter for both sides who have struggled in the season so far and find themselves in the relegation zone.

The ''Insha Allah'' Boys are still searching for the first win this season having drawn six and lost seven of their 13 matches.

The 'Mysterious Dwarfs' are having a dreadful season and would fancy a win against King Faisal at the Cape Coast Stadium.

WAFA vs Aduana Stars

The West Africa Football Academy were ruthless in the last home outing when they put six past Ashantigold and would be targeting to hand the Ogyaa Boys their fourth defeat of the season.

Ashantigold SC vs Bechem United

The Elephants would be looking to edge the Hunters who have struggled in recent times having secured five points from a possible 15 points in their last five matches.

Asante Kotoko vs Elmina Sharks

The Porcupine Warriors who have the best defence record in the league having conceded seven goals would host Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Kotoko would be searching for the third successive win after their shock defeat in the FA Cup tie against Asokwa Deportivo.

Kotoko have been boosted with the return of their top marksman Sogne Yacouba and would be looking to hand Elmina Sharks their first defeat in six games.

Other Matches

Another regional derby would see Liberty Professionals take on Inter Allies at the Carl Reindorf Park while Dreams host struggling Karela United at the Dawu Park.

Legon Cities would face a stern task against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park while Medeama host Eleven Wonders at the TNA Park.

