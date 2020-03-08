news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, March 8, GNA - The city derby between Inter Allies and Accra Hearts of Oak ended in a 1-1 stalemate in match-day 13 encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Samuel Armah opened the scoring for the "Eleven is to One" Boys while Mohammed Alhassan scored the equaliser for the Phobians.

Inter Allies were very impressive in the opening half-hour of the game and deservedly went ahead through Samuel Armah in the 37th minute.

Hearts applied pressure on the Inter Allies defence as they searched for the equaliser, but the first half ended with Inter Allies in front.

The second half started with Hearts on the front foot. Benjamin Agyare came close in restoring parity for the Phobians but his ferociously struck free-kick skewed narrowly wide.

The Inter Allies defence was resolute and gave their opposition a stern task in breaking through.

A last-gasp effort by Alhassan was enough to rescue a point for the Phobians.

