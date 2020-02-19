news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Feb. 19, GNA – Medeama SC secured an impressive 2-1 away victory against Inter Allies in a matchday 11 encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

Goals from Nana Kofi Babil and Prince Opoku Agyemang was enough to secure all three points for the Mauve and Yellow. Victorien Adebayor scored the consolation goal for Inter Allies.

Inter Allies started the game on the front foot making early attacking incursions in the Medeama goal area.

The home side despite their early pressure couldn't create any descent chances with Medeama taking the lead against the run off play.

Nana Kofi Babil put the away side ahead with a superb strike running almost 30 yards as he slotted the ball past Inter Allies goalkeeper Gideon Ahenkora.

The goal boosted the confidence of the away side as they began stringing some good passes around the midfield area.

Inter Allies responded very well and could have restored parity through the in-form striker Adebayor, but his beautifully curled free-kick from 25 yards went narrowly wide.

The Medeama defence was very impressive in the first half having curtailed the attacking prowess of the home side, holding firmly onto their narrow lead going as the game went into recess.

The second half started with Inter Allies on the front foot as they searched for the equalizer.

Opoku doubled the lead for the away side past the hour mark when he curled in from close range after some good work from Kofi Babil.

Adebayor came close in pulling back a goal for the home side on 67th-minute mark, but his effort on goal shockingly went wide considering his goal scoring form.

Inter Allies were very impressive after the break and Adebayor pulled a goal back for the home side in the 89th minute with an impressive strike inside the penalty box.

The pressure from the home side was relentless but Medeama held on to secure all three points.

GNA