Accra, Feb. 20, GNA - A beautifully curled free-kick by Richard Kissi Boateng was enough to secure all three points for Berekum Chelsea as they defeated Great Olympics in a matchday 11 encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday.



Berekum Chelsea were on the back foot at the start of the game as the home side dominated the game but created little in front of goal.

Great Olympics were often left to shoot outside the penalty area and nearly game close to taking the lead past the half hour mark but Mohammed Aminu's effort on goal went narrowly wide.

Berekum Chelsea on the other hand were hand had some few opportunities at goal, but Great Olympics goalkeeper Ernest Sowah was equal to the task having produced some good saves.

The first half ended scoreless.

Berekum Chelsea started the second half on a bright note and went ahead in the 49th minute after Kissi Boateng curled in a beautiful free-kick.

Great Olympics responded very well after going a goal down as they mounted pressure on Chelsea defence but were on unable to penetrate the solid defensive line of the away side.

The game saw some end to end action but Olympics failed to get the needed equaliser as Chelsea walked away with all three points.

