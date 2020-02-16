news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Feb. 16, GNA - Match-day 10 of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League (gPL) produced some surprising results at various league centres across the country.

A late strike by Kofi Kordzi was enough to secure all three points for the Phobians against Bechem United who moved up to seventh on the league log.

The first surprise result of match-day 10 came at Golden City Park when Inter Allies produced a stunning 3-1 away victory, while Liberty Professionals thumped Aduana Stars 5-2 at the Carl Reindorf Park.

Elmina Sharks produced a brilliant away performance when they defeated Medeama SC 2-1 at the TNA Park, while Ebusua Dwarfs came back from a goal down to beat Karela United.

The Ashanti regional derby failed to produced any goal as Kotoko, were held at the Baba Yara Sports by Ashantigold SC as both go top of the league summit with 18 points.

Eleven Wonders deepened the woes of King Faisal after edging them 2-1 in the opening match of week while Great Olympics and Legon Cities shared the points in a fascinating City derby last Friday.

GNA