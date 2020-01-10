news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 10, GNA - Cape Coast based club, Ebusua Dwarfs, will be under the teeth of Accra Hearts of Oak as the former travel to Accra to battle the rainbow colours in match-day-three of the Ghana Premier League.



Dwarfs, fifth on the league log are faced with a herculean task to accomplish, as they come face-face with one of the biggest clubs in Ghana, Accra Hearts of Oak, who are without a point after two matches.

Hearts, with their uninspiring performance after losing to Berekum Chelsea and Medeama would be chasing their first win of the season and a defeat against the Mysterious Dwarfs on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium would be a bitter pill for the supporters to swallow.

Coach Edward Odoom, the new coach of the rainbow lads who took over after the sack of Kim Grant would be chasing a win to put him in a comfortable situation. Nii Odoom will see this match as a golden opportunity for his side to pick up their first three points of the season.

Elsewhere in Dormaa, Aduana Stars, who have made the perfect start to the season with six points and lying second on the table would battle struggling King Faisal.

A win for the Dorma based club will boost their hopes of a title challenge as they welcome returnees, a side with no points in the league.

Faisal in their two last two matches were handed a 4-1 thrashing by Dreams FC and lost 0-1 to AshantiGold in the Ashanti regional derby to occupy the 16th position.

In Kumasi, Asante Kotoko announced their presence in the league, having won two matches involving Eleven Wonders and Legon Cities FC. As they come up against Berekum Chelsea, the Porcupines would chase a win in their home grounds to put smiles on the supporters’ faces.

In other fixtures, AshantiGold will lock horns with Eleven Wonders, Bechem United hosting Great Olympics, Dreams FC welcoming Legon Cities FC at Dawu, and Elmina Sharks taking on WAFA in Elmina.

In Tarkwa, Karela United will battle Inter Allies FC, Liberty Professionals facing league leaders Medeama SC at the Carl Reindorf Park in Accra.

GNA