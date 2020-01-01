news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 1, GNA - The National Sports Authority (NSA) has given the greenlight for late kick offs in this season's Ghana Premier League (GPL).



According to a statement released by Public Relations Department of the NSA, they have put in place measures in accordance with the recommendations made by Okudjeto Commission to meet the conditions of playing in the evening.

''In line with the implementation of the recommendations made by the Okudjeto Commission on the May 9th stadium disaster in 2001, among other measures put in place with regards to security, exit points, widening of gates, enhanced security, enhanced ambulance, health services,etc.

"The National Sports Authority in conjunction with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, is giving clearance to certain categories of matches to be played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

''Similarly, we are implementing same measures in our facilities nationwide, especially through renovation of Cape Coast, Kumasi, Tamale and Essipong stadiums, to allow for certain approved matches to be played under flood lights.

"This we hope will help "bring back the love" of the game that we all cherish,'' the statement said.

The new directive by the NSA would see Legon Cities FC take on Kotoko in a match-day two encounter slated for the Accra Sports Stadium at 18:00GMT.

GNA