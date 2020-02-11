news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Odumase, (B/R), Feb. 11, GNA – Mr. Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations on Monday performed ground ceremony for work to begin on the construction of a GH¢1.4 million Sports Complex at Odumase in the Sunyani West District.

The facility, an AstroTurf (artificial pitch) is to be executed within six months by Mellone Cassell Limited, an Accra-based construction firm and it would comprise dressing rooms, drainage systems, metal fencing, ceremonial sheds, and floodlights.

It is being funded by the government through the Middle Belt Development Authority.

Mr. Baffour-Awuah, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani West said the project was in fulfillment of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government promise to create an avenue to help unearth and develop the hidden talents of young people.

He said contract for construction of a similar project at Chiraa in the District had been awarded, and it would be supported by the Zongo Development Fund.

Mr. Baffour-Awuah directed the construction firm to ensure the majority of the unemployed youth were engaged for unskilled labour, and promote quality work as well.

On completion, he said the facility would not only serve as a football pitch, but a recreational ground too, and advised traditional authorities and opinion leaders in the area to be interested and monitor the contractor for excellent work.

Mr. Michael Coffie, the Project Manager, Mellone Cassell Limited, promised to deliver excellent work and prayed the people would cooperate with the company.

Mr. Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as “Abronye DC”, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) noted President Akufo-Addo’s government had achieved a lot, and urged the electorate to retain the government in Election 2020.

He said the Bono Region would witness massive road infrastructure development this year, saying many of the feeder and access roads in the Sunyani West District had been already awarded on contract.

