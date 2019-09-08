news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA



Ho, Sept. 08, GNA - Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah, Minister for Youth and Sports (MOYS), has said that Government is concerned about the quality of work at the various Multi-purpose Youth and Sports Resource Centres than the time of completion.



Mr. Asiamah made this known in Ho, when he visited the centre being built in the Volta Region to inspect the progress of work at the 5,000 seater capacity centre in the region, to be expanded to 10,000 later.

According to him, a lot of funds have been committed to the various resource centres nationwide to create a modern and enabling environment for future leaders to exhibit and harness their talents in modern facilities.

"We are here today to inspect the progress of work at the Ho center, which could house over 15 sporting disciplines.

"I am very delighted at the progress of work, though there is a slight slow in the process, which I have called for a meeting with the contractor in that regard.

"Government is very much concerned with the quality of work being done at all the various centres and that is what we believe in, quality but not the execution time, though it is also important," he said.

According to the Member of Parliament for Atwima Mponua Constituency, "quality of work at the various remains the very ultimate priority of the Government and we are committed to seeing that.

"Though we are trying to get the resource centres ready on time for the good people of Volta Region, we should also make sure to have quality for the future leaders.

"Ho is a region with enough talent and we have to give them the best of platforms to exhibit their talents for the good of Ghana".

