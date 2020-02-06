news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 5, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Wednesday announced a USD 100,000 package to help develop the Rugby in Ghana.



The package is to support the activities and preparations of Ghana's male and female Rugby teams for future competitions.

President Akufo-Addo who announced the package when the teams, together with the President and Executives of the the Ghana Rugby Football Union called on him at the Jubilee House, Accra.

The teams, who have won four continental trophies over the past three years, were at the Jubilee House to present to President Akufo-Addo on their successes and challenges.

The President commended the teams, management and executives of the Union for opening that sports discipline to all persons in Ghana

He said government was supporting the teams with the amount to help in thier preparation for future tournaments.

President Akufo-Addo who described the two teams as the most successful sports team in recent times said Government would make the needed investment to ensure the sports becomes a success in Ghana.

He encouraged the team, its managers, and the Union to do as much as they could to put Ghana on the map of Rugby world.

On a request by the Union to have Rugby added to schools curriculum, President Akufo-Addo said he would consult with the education minister on the possibility of developing the sports in the schools system.

He also assured the Union that he would look into thier inability to utilize the facilities at the various Sports Stadia for training, saying he would ensure that they had access to those national assets to further the development of the game.

The Rugby Union President, Herbert Mensah thanked President Akufo-Addo for giving recognition to the team.

He assured the President that the Union would spare no effort to make make Ghana a mainstay of the game in the local and international sporting arena.

