By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA



Accra, Aug. 13 GNA - The Government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) and the National Sports Authority (NSA) has approved approximately $1.28m budget for Team Ghana, ahead of the 12th African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

The budget, which covers all expenses for the 14 sporting disciplines as well as coaches and officials for the event was made known by Professor Peter Twumasi Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) in an interview with GNA Sports.

According to the NSA Director General Prof. Twumasi, who is also the Chairman for the International Games and Competitions Committee (IGCC), it was very important the budget was made known to Ghanaians after it was agreed by the Youth and Sports Ministry headed by Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah.

“The IGCC team has done a great job since it was inaugurated to oversee all issues relating to the upcoming African Games in morocco.

“We presented a budget to the Government through the Youth and Sports Ministry and we have gotten approval and it is very necessary we made it available to Ghanaians, since some of the disciplines would be leaving the shores of Ghana on Wednesday 14th August, 2019.

