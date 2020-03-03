news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA



Akoon (W/R), 03 March, GNA - Gold Fields Ghana will soon announce a sponsorship package for Medeama Sporting Club to boost their performance in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

Mr. Alfred Baku - Executive Vice President and Head of Gold Fields West Africa, said “Gold Fields has been sponsoring Medeama Sporting Club, but went quiet after the suspension of the GPL last year".

He said, “now that we have the GPL bouncing back, we are in the final stages of wrapping up the sponsorship package for Medeama Sporting Club”.

Delivering his address at the commissioning of the Akoon Community Football field funded by Gold fields, Mr. Baku assured Medeama Sporting Club that they would assist them financially to boost their performance in the league.

He said an amount of $378,977.32 from the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation was spent on the upgrading of the project.

The field currently has a standard fit-for-purpose pitch, a redesigned changing room, a Very Important Person’s (VIP) stand and ticketing booths.

Mr. Baku said the Akoon field was first constructed by the States Gold Mining Corporation (SGMC) in the 1970s and used to be the only venue for recreational activities for the Akoon community.

The field deteriorated over the years and in 2017, Gold Fields decided to renovate it to an acceptable standard, he added.

He emphasized that following Gold Fields decision to reconstruct the Tarkwa Sports Stadium to meet international standards, the Akoon field would now serve as the home grounds for Medeama Sporting Club and Karela United Football Club.

Mr. Gilbert Kennedy Asmah, Municipal Chief Executive for Tarkwa-Nsuaem thanked Gold Fields for their goodwill to invest in Medeama Sporting Club.

Nana Yaw Alban, Odikro of Akoon, also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Gold Fields for the project and pledged to ensure that it was maintained.

GNA