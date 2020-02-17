news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 17, GNA - Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah - the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), has called on the national amateur boxing team, the Black Bombers to go all out to secure a place at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.



In a goodwill message to the team ahead of the qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal, Mr. Nunoo Mensah said, he believes in the boxers and coaches selected as the best that can represent Ghana at this time.

"I know they are well prepared for the assignment and capable of beating any opposition and make it to Tokyo in July," he added.

The President said, boxing is the main sport that had given the nation most medals at major international championships and competitions, so the nation was looking up to them to shine.

He advised the boxers to be focused and believe in themselves as they already know their mission and go all out to execute and return home with many medals as possible.

“I believe in the Black Bombers and I wish them God’s guidance and protection. I also wish them success to beat all competitors and qualify to Tokyo 2020” he added.

The qualifiers start from February 20 to 29 at the Dakar Convention Centre.

The Black Bombers team comprise - Sulamanu Tetteh (52kg), Samuel Takyi (57kg), Abdul Wahid (63kg), Jessie Lartey (69kg), Abubakar Quartey (75kg), Shakul Samed (81kg), David Bawa (91kg), Anani Kutsuke (91+kg), Ornella Sathoud (75kg), Fairuza Osman (69kg).

United States of America (USA) based Ornella Sathoud and Faruza Osman are the female boxers in the team.

GNA