By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Nov. 1, GNA - The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) is set to support Ghana’s U-23 football team and the Rugby team with GH¢43,000 each ahead of their respective 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers.

The U-23 team, the Black Meteors would be participating at the 2019 U-23 Africa Cup of Cup Nations (AFCON), which serves as qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, whiles the Rugby team would also partake in the Africa Sevens championship.

In an interview with the GOC President, Mr. Ben Nunoo-Mensah, told the GNA Sports, the GOC with grants from the Association of National Olympic Committee of Africa (ANOCA) would support all federations that would be playing the 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers.

The GOC would make the presentation to the two bodies on Monday, November 4, at the GOC office at Ridge, Accra.

The move is to support the Associations in their quest to book a ticket for the quadrennial competition in Japan.

The Black Meteor would be chasing a slot to qualify for the first time since 2004 Olympics in Athens when they battle other seven nations in a two-week tournament in Egypt from the 8 – 22 November.

Ghana is drawn against hosts Egypt, Mali and Cameroon in Group A with Head Coach Ibrahim Tanko poised to make history in the North African country.

