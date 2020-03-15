news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA



Accra, March 15, GNA- The Cape Coast edition of the 2020 Ghana National Petroleum Cooperation (GNPC) Ghana’s Fastest Human ended on Sunday, March 14, with athletes across the country participating.

The GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human drew participation from athletes competing in U-10, U-15, U-18 to the senior's categories for both males and females in 100m.

International star, Grace Obour of the University of Ghana representing the Ashanti Region clocked 11.45 seconds, to win the female seniors’ category to tie on same time with Josephine Avemegah from the University of Cape Coast with budding talent Kwartemaa Benedicta of Okess in the Ashanti Region also running a time of 11.94 seconds to come third.

In the Seniors’ male category, Fuseini Ibrahim of the University of Education, Winneba representing the Central Region ran 10.02 seconds to place first ahead of Solomon Hammond of Tema Methodist Day SHS who completed the race with a time of 10.14 seconds.

He was followed by Saminu Abdul Rashid of the GNPC Speedsters Club from the Ashanti Region with 10.38 seconds to settle for the third position.

In the females U18, Pearl Mawunya of Holy Child School picked the first position with a time of 12.34 seconds whereas James Dadzie of Aggrey Memorial School ran 10.56 seconds to beat Mfatsipim College duo Frederick Cobbinah, and Daniel Amartey.

The next GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human train is set to hit Kumasi in April before the Accra edition in May and the finals in June at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi where the winners compete for a place in the GNPC Speedsters Club.

Herein the full time (Hand time)

U10 (Boys) 60m

1st. Orlando Ewusi Baah, Gomoa Obuasi Sch. (CR) 8.00

2nd. John Appiah, Gomoa Obuasi Sch. (CR) 8.13

3rd. Maxwell K. Eshun, UCC Prim Sch (CR) 8.78

U10 Girls ( 60m)

1st. Vanessa A.T. Annan, Ucc Prim Sch (CR) 8.80

2nd. Abigail Amoah, Madina M/A Sch (GR) 9.21

3rd. Esi Abokomah Gyekye, UCC Prim Sch (CR) 9.22

U18 Boys 100m

1st. James Dadzie, Aggrey Memorial Sch (CR) 10.56

2nd. Frederick Cobbinah, Mfantispim College (CR) 10.70

3rd. Daniel Amartey, Mfantispim College (CR) 10.86

U18 Girls

1st. Pearl Mawunya, Holy Child School (CR) 12.34

2nd. Naseera E. Quansah, Barfikrom 'A' Jhs (CR) 12.55

3rd. Lovina Ewusi, Edinaman Shs (CR) 12.60

U15 (Boys)

1st. Godfred Aikins, Abura Ahmadiyya Sch (CR) 12.34

2nd. Godwin Mensah, Mankessim M/A School (CR) 12.43

3rd. John Amissah, Diabene Catholic Sch. (WR) 12.60

U15 Girls

1st. Bernice Bedin, St. Louis JHS (Ash) 13.03

2nd. Naziah Abdul Rahman, Atimatim Sch (Ash) 13.29

3rd. Amanda Kumanya, UCC JHS (CR) 13.34

Seniors (Males 100m)

1st. Fuseini Ibrahim, UEW (CR) 10.02

2nd. Solomon Hammond, Tema Meth. Day SHS (GR) 10.14

3rd. Saminu Abdul Rashid, Gnpc Speedsters Club (Ash) 10.38

Seniors ( Females)

1st. Grace Obour, UG (Ash) 11.45

2nd. Josephine Avemegah, UCC (CR) 11.45

3rd. Kwartemaa Benedicta, Okess (Ash) 11.94

GNA