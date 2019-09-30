news, story, article

By Stephen Appiah, GNA

Accra, Sept. 30, GNA - Ms. Edna Akuokor Quansah, a female Sports Journalist at the Ghana News Agency (GNA), has been nominated for the 2019 Outstanding Woman Sports Journalist in the Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA).

GOWA, is a humanitarian initiative to honor and award women involved in social change.

Over the past years, the young and versatile sports journalist’s name has become popular in Ghana sports including the lesser-known sports.

Ms. Quansah is one of the few sports journalists who has dedicated her time to promote women football in Ghana, hence the nomination.

