news, story, article

Tema, Sep. 30, GNA - Zhang Don Gjun scored 40 points to win the Ghana-China Friendship Invitational Golf Championship played at the Celebrity Golf Course at Sakumono, near Tema on Saturday.



He was followed by Stephen Afari with 41 points while Felix Antonio came third with 40 points.

Jenny Lee won the Ladies segment with 35 points, Mercy Werner came second with 343 points while Christine Furler placed third with 31 points.

The Men’s Group ‘B’ was won by Maxwell Ababio with 42 points, Yaw Asumang placed second with 38 points while Randy Adu Gyamfi placed third with 38 points.

The ‘Longest Drive’ was won by Jerry Tetteh while Gladys Awuni won the Ladies category.

The one-day 18-Hole Stable-ford competition which attracted 100 golfers formed part of activities marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Republic.

It was jointly sponsored by a number of companies including Tang Palace Hotel, Caitec Ghana Limited, and VVIP Transport Limited.

Mr. Shi Ting Wang, Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, said China would continue to support Ghana in all endeavours including sports.

He expressed the hope that Ghana-Chinese friendship would deepen the already existing cordial relationship between the two countries.

Mr Geoff Avornyotse, Captain of the Celebrity Golf Club commended the golfers for the sportsmanship exhibited throughout the games.

He appealed to corporate bodies and individuals to help develop the sport.

GNA