By Edna A. Quansah, GNA



Accra, Feb.12, GNA - Ghana's Weightlifter, Forester Osei has won three silver medals at the ongoing Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF) Weightlifting Championship in Uzbekistan.

The Uzbekistan competition, is the 6th Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF) Weightlifting Championship sanctioned by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), as an Olympic qualifier.

Ghanaian and African Games medalist, Osei is competing in the 96kg bodyweight category in the ongoing championship .

The other two Ghanaian Weightlifters who are also competing for an Olympic slot in the ongoing championship are Christian Amoah and David Akwei accompanied by their coach Nii Darku Dodoo.

