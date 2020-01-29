news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Jan. 29, GNA - Two Ghanaian para-athletes; Daniel Kankam and David Baiden have excelled at this year's Para Alpine Skiing advanced competition.

The competition, which was part of the 2020 'Dream Programme in South Korea under the theme 'Inspiring the Next Generation' seeks to empower para-athletes to be able to pass on their dreams and inspiration onto the younger generation.





Kamkam who competed in the sitting category won a bronze medal, while Baiden who also competed in the standing category won gold.





Athletes competing in Alpine Skiing events combine speed, strength and power pushing their limits to speed down mountain tops and

through slalom courses.

GNA