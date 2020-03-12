news, story, article

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA



Koforidua (E/R), March 12, GNA - Mr Dennis Kofi Koranteng - a Ghanaian UEFA licensed coach based in the United Kingdom, has encouraged Ghanaian coaches and players to confidence in themselves and take up bigger responsibilities.

According to him, though Ghana cannot boast of any outstanding football system, the country had been able to win World Cups at the Under-17 and 20 levels, which were very laudable and needed to be built upon.

Mr. Koranteng said at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, the Black Stars were the only team that conceded only three goals and even only one of the goals came up in open play, while, the rest were either penalty kick or free-kick.

Mr. Koranteng made this statement at the opening of a four-day coaching course organized by the Eastern Regional Football Association in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

The exercise was to afford coaches in the region the opportunity to upgrade their skills in the emerging trends of the game.

He said there was no doubt that Ghana had a lot of potentials that must be encouraged to ensure that, the maximum benefit out of them.

GNA