news, story, article

(William Ezah GNA Special Correspondent, Rabat Morocco)



Rabat, Morocco, Aug. 28, GNA - Ghana’s 4×100 Relay Team pulled a major surprise at the 2019 African Games, with a superb performance to pick gold medal in the 4×100 relay, at the Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat, on Wednesday evening.

A quartet of Sean Sarfo-Antwi, Martin Owusu-Antwi, Benjamin Kwaku Azameti and swift finisher Paul Jospeh Amoah was all Ghana needed to make 38.80 to pick the much sought after gold medal.

Sarfo-Antwi started for Ghana and shuffled between Owusu Antwi and Azameti before Amoah made a clean finish of the race to the delight of all at the stadium.

Ghana, has thus made her second gold medal in the competition after Rose Yeboah picked gold in High Jump.

Nigeria made 38.59 to pick the silver medal whilst South Africa placed third for the bronze medal with 38.80.

GNA