Accra, Aug. 16, GNA - The National Volleyball Team emerged winners in the male and female categories at the just ended Africa Zone Three International Tournament, which took place at the Lebanon House in Accra from 2nd to 9th August.



In a competition hosted by Ghana, with the likes of Mali, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Benin and Togo participating, the host also won all individual awards except two.

The leadership of Ghana Volleyball presented their trophies to the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) at the Accra Sports Stadium.

GNA